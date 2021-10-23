2 Men Arrested Stemming from Fatal Crash Linked to Drag Racing in Worcester

Two men have been arrested in connection to a fatal crash linked to drag racing in Worcester earlier this month, officials said.

Mifoud Faris, 27, and Fares Shikh-Omar, 20, both of Worcester, were arrested Friday following an investigation into a fatal crash which occurred on Oct. 10 on Goldsberry Street in the city.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

An investigation by the Worcester Police Department's crash reconstruction unit determined it's likely that Faris and Shikh-Omar were drag racing prior to the crash, officials said.

Faris was charged with motor vehicle homicide, operating to endanger, drag racing, speed greater than reasonable, marked lanes violation, and several other motor vehicle charges, officials said. Shikh-Omar was charged with motor vehicle homicide, operating to endanger, drag racing and speed greater than reasonable.

According to MassLive, the drag race led to the death of 35-year-old Jessica Simone.

Both men will be arraigned at a later date. It is unclear if they have attorneys.