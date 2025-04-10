2 men charged in Quincy mail & identity theft scheme

Two men have been charged after an investigation into mail theft and identity theft in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Qiangqiang Chen and Liuliu Chen, both Quincy residents were arrested on accusations of mail larceny and identity theft after investigators executing a search warrant recovered around $200,00 in checks, as well as stolen mail, credit cards and other identity documents from their home.

Investigators believe they are linked to multiple crimes in the city. The investigation is ongoing.

“Our department is committed to providing resources to arrest Identity Theft criminals and provide

victims with information and resources to protect their personal information from theft or fraud," Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy said in a media statement.

The department is working with United States Postal Inspection Service and the Norfolk District

Attorney’s Office on this case.

Police remind residents to be vigilant of potential fraud or identity theft. If you think you have been a victim, report it to local police and your financial institutions. The Federal Trade Commission has an Identity Theft

Hotline available at 1-877-IDTHEFT (1-877-438-4338). Issues can also be reported to the credit reporting agencies:

Check washing, the act of stealing checks and then using the information on them to create fraudulent ones, is a common motivation for mail theft, according to USPS, which says it recovered around $1 billion in fake checks and money orders a year.

Both suspects were arraigned on April 4.