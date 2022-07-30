2 Men Drown in Rhode Island Pond

Two men drowned at Phelps Pond in West Greenwich, Rhode Island on Friday night.

Police responded to reports of two swimmers who were unresponsive shortly after 8a.m. The two men were found under about eight feet of water, WJAR reports. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Emergency crews rescued a third person who tried to save the two swimmers. That person was also taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities have not identified the two men, but say they were both from Providence.

The town often warns people against swimming in the deep and rocky pond, though it remains a popular spot for some.