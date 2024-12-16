Boston

2 men due in court after allegedly flying drone near Logan Airport over the weekend

The arrests came amid the nationwide drone mania that has some people demanding answers from the federal government

By Alysha Palumbo

NBC10 Boston

Amid the nationwide drone hysteria, two men are expected to appear in court after allegedly flying a drone too close to Logan Airport over the weekend.

The situation that landed two men a date in Dorchester District Court on Monday is part of the reason why aviation experts are so skeptical of all these drone sightings, as it appears this situation has a simple explanation – copy cats.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Boston Police say 42-year-old Robert Duffy of Charlestown and 32-year-old Jeremy Folcik of Bridgewater are facing trespassing charges, with additional charges possible. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Thirty-two-year-old Jeremy Folcik of Bridgewater and 42-year-old Robert Duffy of Charlestown are facing charges -- after they allegedly few a drone too close to Logan Airport Saturday night. But the charges, at least at this point, are simply for trespassing -- because they were arrested with a drone on the Boston Harbor Island known as “Long Island” inside the decommissioned Long Island Health Campus – and then tried to get away.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators say they’re still searching for a third person who fled the island by boat.

These arrests come as dozens of people across New England have been posting videos resembling the drones that have been seen flying around New Jersey in recent weeks. But despite all the excitement around these drones, aviation experts caution this is not a new phenomenon.

The drone mystery is now making its way to New England after sightings in New Jersey and other areas. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

MBTA 14 mins ago

The MBTA's new bus route changes face commuter test on Monday

New England weather 1 hour ago

Milder air arrives, with rain and snow chances through the week

“These are not mysterious, they’re not crazy they’re not sort of secret events these are things that have always been there and people are noticing them people are looking up more at the skies now because people are talking about it," said Seth Miller, PaxEx.aero aviation expert. "At the end of the day, this is a very, very normal situation.”

Boston Police say the two men scheduled to be arraigned here in court today will likely face additional fines and charges.

This article tagged under:

BostonLogan Airport
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us