Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
WALPOLE

2 Men Escape Truck That Plunged Into Walpole Pond

The men had to escape through a window after the truck became submerged in 10 feet of water

truck in pond walpole
Walpole Fire

Two men have escaped from a truck that plunged into a frozen pond early Sunday morning in Massachusetts.

Walpole Police Chief Joseph Carmichael says the pickup truck somehow "slid off'' the street and crashed into a nearby pond.

truck in pond walpole

The truck was submerged in about 10 feet of water and both men had to escape through a window, he said.

They were taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia. A tow truck operator was eventually able to recover the pickup from the pond.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

