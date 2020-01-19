2 Men Escape Truck That Plunged Into Walpole Pond

Two men have escaped from a truck that plunged into a frozen pond early Sunday morning in Massachusetts.

Walpole Police Chief Joseph Carmichael says the pickup truck somehow "slid off'' the street and crashed into a nearby pond.

The truck was submerged in about 10 feet of water and both men had to escape through a window, he said.

They were taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia. A tow truck operator was eventually able to recover the pickup from the pond.