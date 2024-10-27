Yarmouth

2 men found dead in Cape Cod beach parking lot

Yarmouth police said they found two unresponsive men, believed to be in their 20s at the Englewood Beach parking lot

By Matt Fortin

Authorities in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, are investigating the deaths of two men found unresponsive at a beach parking lot in the Cape Cod town on Sunday morning.

Investigators found two unresponsive men, believed to be in their 20s, at the Englewood Beach parking lot, Yarmouth police say.

After CPR was applied, they were both taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, officials said.

The identities of the men have not been revealed, and it wasn't immediately clear how they died. Police called it an isolated incident and said there was no danger to the public.

Asked about what happened, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office didn't share more details, saying only that it was an active investigation.

