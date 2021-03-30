Local

2 Men Found Dead in Maine Home

The bodies of two adult males were found in a home in Farmington, Maine, after police were called to conduct a well-being check

Police in a Maine town are investigating the discovery of two bodies in a residence.

Police say they found the bodies of two adult males Tuesday morning in a Farmington home after receiving a call to do a well-being check.

The state medical examiner's office is scheduled to perform an autopsy of the individuals on Wednesday.

Police did not identify the two people on Tuesday, and officers remained at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

