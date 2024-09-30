2 men seriously injured in Route 3 crash in Plymouth

A vehicle crashed into the woods off Route 3 in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Sunday night, seriously injuring two men inside, including the driver, who was trapped.

The Plymouth Fire Department says it responded to Route 3 around 8:11 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash with entrapment and found one vehicle that had gone off the southbound lanes of the road, into the woods.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was heavily entrapped, and it took about 20 minutes for firefighters to free him using hydraulic extrication tools, the fire department said. He was flown by Boston MedFlight to a Rhode Island trauma center.

The passenger, another adult male, was also seriously injured in the crash and treated by firefighters. He was then taken by ambulance to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, the fire department said.

There was no immediate word on their conditions, or what caused the vehicle they were in to leave the roadway.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating.