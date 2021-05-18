Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

2 Men Wanted on Murder Charges Arrested Months After Dorchester Shooting

Boston's SWAT team and members of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped arrest one of the men

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people wanted on murder charges in the July 2020 shooting of a man in Dorchester were arrested this week, Boston police said Tuesday.

The shooting left Sarbryon Loving, a 39-year-old from Boston, dead on July 26. It was one of two deadly shootings within minutes of each other in Boston that Sunday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

One man wanted in the killing, 28-year-old Henry Campbell, was arrested in Dorchester Sunday, followed by another, 23-year-old Tarik Wright, in Roxbury Monday, police said. They were both wanted on suspicion of murder, having an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded firearm.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Fenway Park 50 mins ago

New Kids on the Block Are Returning to Fenway in August

2 hours ago

Vermonters Urged to Keep Masks Handy, as Many Places Continue Requiring Them

Boston's SWAT team and members of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped arrest Wright, police said.

He and Campbell were expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak to the charges.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONshootingBoston Police Departmentdorchester
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us