2 Minors Stabbed Near Brockton High School, 3 Arrested at Hospital

Two minors were stabbed near Brockton High School's softball field Friday afternoon, and the person believed responsible was arrested after an assault less than an hour later at Good Samaritan Medical Center, police said.

Two others were also arrested who are suspected to be involved in the Brockton hospital incident, according to Brockton police, who were still investigating Friday afternoon. The incident is not believed to be random.

The initial incident, characterized by police and Brockton Public Schools as an altercation, was called in about 2:08 p.m. Police said the two juveniles who were wounded were taken to a hospital but are expected to survive.

School officials said the incident took place after school was dismissed.

The assault and battery at Good Samaritan was reported about 2:54 p.m. Police said they believe it's related to the altercation at the school.

No more information about anyone involved, including their ages or if they were affiliated with the school, was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.