2-Month-Old RI Baby in State Custody Dies

A 2-month-old baby in the custody of Rhode Island child welfare authorities has died, officials said Monday.

The baby was in the temporary custody of the state Department of Children, Youth and Families died overnight, the agency said in an emailed statement.

The agency and the Westerly police are investigating, according to the statement.

No additional information about the child or the circumstances of the death was immediately made public.

The Department of Children, Youth and Families said it would release more information as it learns more about the death.