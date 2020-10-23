2 More Arrested in Teenager's Deadly Shooting This July in Stoughton

Three months after a teenager was gunned down in a car in Stoughton, Massachusetts, two more people have been arrested in the deadly shooting, prosecutors said Friday, bringing the number of people accused in the murder case to three.

The arrests come after a grand jury handed down several indictments, with more expected to come in the shooting of 17-year-old Christian Vines.

He was found mortally wounded in a car at a Stoughton apartment complex on the afternoon of July 21. Another 17-year-old, Jaylen Wallace, was indicted on a murder charge by a Norfolk County Grand Jury Thursday, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a statement Friday.

Indicted as accessories to murder Thursday were two adults, 22-year-old Tyleke Curry of Stoughton and 19-year-old Alyssa Joyette of Brockton, prosecutors said. Curry and Joyette were taken into custody Friday at a home in Stoughton by local and state police.

The pair were set to face a judge Friday afternoon in Norfolk Superior Court. It is unclear if they have attorneys.

Wallace was arrested Aug. 14 and has previously pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in Stoughton District Court. The grand jury indictment moves his case to the superior court; prosecutors haven't yet set a time for him to be arraigned again.

After he was shot, Vines' mother Annette said her son was days away from graduating high school, where he played basketball.

"I love my son," said his mother. "He was going to graduate Aug. 8 from Avon High School. I can't believe he's gone."

Witnesses told officers that two people ran from the scene on foot, police have said. Residents guided officers to the car where the victim was found.

Police said the two people who witnesses saw run from the scene are believed to have left the area.

Prosecutors said Friday they expect more indictments to be handed down from the grand jury.