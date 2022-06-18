Local

Massachusetts

2 More Plead Guilty to Roles in Drug Trafficking Scheme

By The Associated Press

gold-trimmed wooden judicial gavel over shadow of bars.
GETTY IMAGES

Two Massachusetts residents have pleaded guilty to their roles in a drug trafficking ring that included the sale of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl out of a market.

Federal prosecutors say Cintia Franco and Amauris Antonio Rosario Garcia, both of Worcester, each pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges this week just as jury selection for their federal trial was getting underway.

They and two other defendants were charged in October 2019. All four have now pleaded guilty and await sentencing this fall.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
