2 Motorists Dead in NH Crash

The crash occured when a car allegedly veered into oncoming traffic Friday afternoon, police said

New Hampshire State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that claimed two lives in Lee.

A vehicle driven by Allan Hardy, 36, of North Hampton, apparently veered into an oncoming car Friday afternoon on Route 125, WMUR-TV reported. Hardy died from his injuries at a hospital while the other driver, Jose Olivares, 42, of Manchester, died at the scene, the TV station reported.

A third vehicle crashed while trying to avoid the collision but that driver was not hurt, police said.

The highway was closed for more than three hours while a reconstruction team investigated.

