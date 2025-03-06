2 New England breweries ‘hop' to the top 10 list

Two local breweries were ranked in the top ten of best new breweries nationwide by USA Today Wednesday.

Hot Plate Brewing Co. in Pittsfield, Massachusetts placed third on the list. Co-founders Sarah Real and Mike Dell’Aquila named the company as an homage to their experience learning how to brew on a hot plate after their gas was turned off, according to USA Today.

The 7-barrel brewhouse serves beers, coffee, tea, and bakery goods. They offer 12 beers on tap, ranging from porters to IPAs, and flights for those who can't choose.

Connecticut's Caius Farm Brewery placed fifth. Caius Mergy, the head brewer of the Branford establishment, transformed a disused farm into the brewery. In addition to the farmhouse-esque main building, the business includes a beer garden and private hop yard.

The brewery also boasts an international tap collection, influenced by Mergy's time spent learning brewing at the Doemens Academy in Munich. Caius Farm Brewery's selection includes the German-style Rotbier lager Daedalus and a New Zealand-style IPA called Cleopatra.