2 Newton Police Officers Attacked By Suspect, 1 Knocked Unconscious

Two police officers in Newton, Massachusetts, were allegedly attacked Saturday night after they responded to a 911 call, leaving one of them temporarily unconscious.

The Newton Police Department says the officers had received a call for domestic violence in progress and were able to intervene, however they became the target of the suspect.

According to police, as the officers tried to arrest the person, "the assaultive, out of control suspect" ran into an apartment and began fighting the officers once they followed.

During the ensuing struggle, police allege the suspect forcefully grabbed for the cops' guns and punched both of them in the back of the head. One officer was hit so violently that the assault rendered them unconscious for a moment.

The officers were able to arrest the suspect following the violent assault. The suspect's name is not being released, Newton police said citing a confidentiality law. The charges the suspect is facing were not immediately released.

Both officers were taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital and later released. They are said to be "sore but recovering," and the department is wishing them a quick recovery.

Police say this incident underscores the danger that officers face every day.

"Officers respond to each call and put their lives on the line to protect victims and the community," the department said in a Facebook post. "Attacks upon police officers will not be tolerated and we look forward to justice for victims and our officers."

No other information was available Sunday.