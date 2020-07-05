2 NH Residents Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Vermont

Vermont State Police say a motorcycle rider and his passenger were killed in a crash in Waterford.

Troopers say the motorcycle went out of control and hit on a curve and hit a guardrail early Friday evening on Route 18.

Troopers rendered first aid but both died at the scene.

The victims were identified as 58-year-old Victor Kasica, of Thornton, New Hampshire, and his passenger, 49-year-old Deanna Murphy, also of Thornton.