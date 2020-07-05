Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Vermont

2 NH Residents Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Vermont

Troopers rendered first aid but both people died at the scene

By The Associated Press

Randy Faris via Getty Images

Vermont State Police say a motorcycle rider and his passenger were killed in a crash in Waterford.

Troopers say the motorcycle went out of control and hit on a curve and hit a guardrail early Friday evening on Route 18.

Troopers rendered first aid but both died at the scene.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts reopening 8 mins ago

Massachusetts Enters Phase 3 of Reopening Monday. Here's What to Know

10 mins ago

New Hampshire Officials Investigate Suspicious Death

The victims were identified as 58-year-old Victor Kasica, of Thornton, New Hampshire, and his passenger, 49-year-old Deanna Murphy, also of Thornton.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VermontNew HampshireMotorcycle crash
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us