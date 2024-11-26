2 on-the-ground plane collisions at Logan Airport amid travel rush spark concern

As Thanksgiving approaches, millions of people across the country are gearing up for the holiday travel rush, but there's some concern among travelers going through Logan Airport after two plane collisions in less than 24 hours.

The first incident happened at around 11 a.m. Monday, when an American Airlines plane that had just landed from London made contact with a Frontier Airlines plane that was awaiting pushback from the gate.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

That plane was supposed to head to Dallas-Fort Worth, but all 200 passengers onboard had to be rebooked, as both aircraft sustained damage in the collission.

2 planes clip wings at Boston's Logan airport, stranding some passengers The wings of two planes clipped each other at Boston's Logan International Airport Monday. Among the passengers delayed by the incident was a woman bringing her mother to the family's Thanksgiving — "it's horrible because my sister-in-law has Stage 4 cancer."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

There were no reported injuries.

Then, at around 5 p.m., Massport, a tug vehicle towing an empty Jet Blue aircraft struck a Cape Air plane at a slow rate of speed. The Cape Air flight had just landed from Nantucket, with three passengers and two crew members onboard.

The two pilots were taken to the hospital as a precaution, but Cape Air said that there were no reported injuries. That aircraft was also taken out of service for an inspection.