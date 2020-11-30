Local

2 Pedestrians Struck in Boston, 1 Critically Injured: Police

Boston police responded to 1270 Commonwealth Avenue shortly after 7 p.m.

Two pedestrians were struck by a car Monday night in Boston, police said, and one has life-threatening injuries.

Boston police responded to 1270 Commonwealth Avenue after receiving the call around 7 p.m.

Both pedestrians were taken to a local hospital, one with critical injuries and one whose injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

The driver involved in the crash remained on scene, police said.

No other information was immediately provided.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

