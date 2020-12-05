2 People Hurt in Lowell Crash Involving Plow, Wheelchair: Police

Two pedestrians, including one in a wheelchair, suffered serious injuries after being struck by a plow in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Saturday, according to police.

The two people were hit just before 7 p.m. at the corner of School St. and Cross St., Lowell police said. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital.

It is unclear what role weather may have played in the crash, though it was a cold and wet evening as a winter storm moved through New England.

A heavy rainstorm poured rain across Greater Boston throughout the day Saturday.

Investigators at the scene paid close attention to a white pickup truck and another car.

There have not been any arrests made. Police say the investigation is ongoing.