2 people arrested after police chase onto Cape Cod

Two people were arrested shortly after a police pursuit through Wareham, Massachusetts, onto Cape Cod.

Bourne police say a vehicle was being pursued by Massachusetts State Police and Wareham police when it lost control in the East Rotary, veering off the roadway.

Two people ran from the vehicle but were taken into custody by troopers shortly thereafter, police said. Their names have not been released, and there was no word on what charges they may be facing.

Police haven't said why they were pursuing the vehicle initially.