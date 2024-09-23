2 people critically injured after car crashes into building in Boston's Seaport

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries when their car crashed into a building in Boston's Seaport District Sunday night.

Boston police tell NBC10 Boston that officers responded to the area of 399 Congress Street around 8:34 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident, and found two victims with critical injuries. Both people were taken to local hospitals.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to police, homicide detectives and the fatal collision team were requested and have since responded to the scene.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash, or any update on the victims' conditions.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

An investigation is ongoing.