Boston

2 people critically injured after car crashes into building in Boston's Seaport

Both victims suffered life-threatening injuries after their car crashed into a building in the area of 399 Congress Street, Boston police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries when their car crashed into a building in Boston's Seaport District Sunday night.

Boston police tell NBC10 Boston that officers responded to the area of 399 Congress Street around 8:34 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident, and found two victims with critical injuries. Both people were taken to local hospitals.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to police, homicide detectives and the fatal collision team were requested and have since responded to the scene.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash, or any update on the victims' conditions.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us