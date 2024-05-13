2 people fatally struck by Commuter Rail train in Natick, delays ongoing

Two people are dead after they were struck by a Commuter Rail train Monday evening in Natick, Massachusetts, and commuters should expect continued delays, the MBTA announced.

Information is extremely limited at this point, but Transit Police Department Supt. Richard Sullivan confirmed the victims were pronounced dead on scene as a result of their injuries.

Transit police detectives and the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office have responded and are investigating what happened.

The MBTA announced on social media several updates for Framingham and Worcester line trains including cancellations and delays in both directions due to police activity on the right of way in Natick.

⚠️ Framingham/Worcester Line trains are operating on one track between Wellesley Farms and West Natick. Passengers will continue to experience delays in both directions due to police activity on the right of way in the Natick area. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) May 13, 2024

❌ Worcester Line Train 530 (5:40 pm from Worcester) has been cancelled due to police activity on the right of way in the West Natick area. The next inbound train will be Worcester Train 534 (7:55 pm from Worcester). — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) May 13, 2024

❌ Worcester Line Train 527 (4:45 pm from South Station) is terminated at Natick today due to police activity on the right of way. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) May 13, 2024

❌ Framingham Line Train 598 (6:55 pm from Framingham) has been cancelled today due to police activity on the right of way in the Natick area. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) May 13, 2024

Aerial footage showed a bicycle laying off to the side of the tracks, as well as officials on scene with evidence markers littering the ground.

There was no immediate word on the ages of the victims, and officials have not confirmed if one or both were riding bikes at the time of the crash.

An investigation is active and ongoing.​