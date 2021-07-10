Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Saugus

1 Dead, 1 Seriously Hurt in Saugus House Fire

Neighbors say they heard a blast from the home shortly before witnessing the fire.

By Lara Salahi

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person is dead and another person is critically injured after a fire tore through a home in Saugus, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home on Richard Street shortly before 6a.m on Saturday. Fire crews from surrounding cities and towns including Melrose and Everett were also on scene to help knock down the blaze.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Neighbors say they heard a blast from the home shortly before seeing the home engulfed in flames.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Delta variant 51 mins ago

Concerned About the Delta Variant? This Sports Analogy Helps Explain the Risk

BOSTON 57 mins ago

Boston to Hold ‘Day of Hope' COVID Vaccine Clinics

Firefighters say two people were trapped inside the home. One of two people was found in the stairway between the first and second floor.

Authorities have not released information on the extent of one of the victim's injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Saugus
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us