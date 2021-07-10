1 Dead, 1 Seriously Hurt in Saugus House Fire

One person is dead and another person is critically injured after a fire tore through a home in Saugus, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home on Richard Street shortly before 6a.m on Saturday. Fire crews from surrounding cities and towns including Melrose and Everett were also on scene to help knock down the blaze.

Neighbors say they heard a blast from the home shortly before seeing the home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say two people were trapped inside the home. One of two people was found in the stairway between the first and second floor.

Authorities have not released information on the extent of one of the victim's injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.