2 in Custody in Cambridge, 2 on the Loose After Fleeing on Foot From Incident in Somerville

Police say they have taken two people into custody in Cambridge, while two males remain on the loose after fleeing from an incident in Somerville on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident reportedly occurrred in the area of Butler Street and Mystic Avenue.
A shelter was also issued for a school in Medford due to the situation in nearby Somerville.
Medford police said they were "monitoring a situation" near the Healey School in Somerville and as a precaution issued a shelter in place for the Missituk School in Medford. The two schools are located about a half mile apart.
That shelter in place has since been lifted.
No further information was immediately available.