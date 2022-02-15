2 in Custody in Cambridge, 2 on the Loose After Fleeing on Foot From Incident in Somerville

Police say they have taken two people into custody in Cambridge, while two males remain on the loose after fleeing from an incident in Somerville on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident reportedly occurrred in the area of Butler Street and Mystic Avenue.

Police activity in East Cambridge is associated with 2 individuals who were taken into custody near the Middlesex County Juvenile Court following an incident in Somerville; 2 other males escaped from the area on foot. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/8fcDSQxY6t — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) February 15, 2022

A shelter was also issued for a school in Medford due to the situation in nearby Somerville.

Medford police said they were "monitoring a situation" near the Healey School in Somerville and as a precaution issued a shelter in place for the Missituk School in Medford. The two schools are located about a half mile apart.

That shelter in place has since been lifted.

We are currently monitoring a situation near the Healey School in Somerville. As a result, we have ordered a shelter in place for the Missituk School out of an abundance of caution. We will update you with more as more information becomes available. — Medford Police (@MedfordPolice) February 15, 2022

No further information was immediately available.