2 people in custody in Lawrence incident that left baby hurt, man stabbed

Two people have been arrested over a fight that left a man stabbed and a baby injured in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Monday, police said Tuesday.

The baby was not stabbed, but police haven't said how they were injured, only that before the incident, the man was holding the child. Both the man and the baby were taken to hospitals in Boston; their conditions haven't been shared.

Of the people facing charges, one has been identified: Santo Simon Tejeda Hernandez, a 27-year-old from Lawrence. He faces charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, according to Lawrence police.

The other person will be brought to court to face charges later, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Tejeda Hernandez had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

The fight took place on Newbury Street, and police were called about 4 p.m. The stabbing isn't believed to be random; state and local police continued investigating what happened on Tuesday.