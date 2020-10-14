2 People, Including a Child, Hit by Vehicle in Dorchester

Two people, including a child, were injured when they were struck by a vehicle in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Boston police said the accident happened around 9:55 a.m. Two pedestrians were struck on Melville Avenue. One of them was a child.

Both people suffered what police said were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.