BOSTON

2 People, Including a Child, Hit by Vehicle in Dorchester

Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to police

By Marc Fortier

Two people, including a child, were injured when they were struck by a vehicle in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Boston police said the accident happened around 9:55 a.m. Two pedestrians were struck on Melville Avenue. One of them was a child.

Both people suffered what police said were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

