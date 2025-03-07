2 people, including firefighter, taken to hospital after Mattapan house fire

Two people, including a firefighter, were taken to the hospital after a fire at a triple-decker in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood overnight.

Boston fire officials said crews were first called to the home on Goodale Road around 3:30 a.m. The fire was quickly knocked down, but one resident and one firefighter were transported to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

Twelve people and two dogs who live in the home have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.