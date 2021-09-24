2 People Injured After Car Catches Fire on I-93 in Braintree

Two people have been hospitalized following a fiery car crash early Friday morning that caused traffic delays on Interstate 93 in Braintree, Massachusetts.

State troopers responded around 3:20 a.m. to I-93 northbound right near Furnace Brook, where a van was fully engulfed in flames, forcing all northbound lanes to briefly shutdown.

Two people were taken to local hospitals, and one had potentially life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Kevin Karlson

The Quincy Fire Department knocked down the fire, and the state police collision reconstruction and crime scene units responded to investigate on scene.

Travel lanes were gradually reopened, with the road being fully re-opened just before 5:30 a.m.

It was not immediately clear if more than one vehicle was involved, or what led to the crash. An investigation is ongoing.