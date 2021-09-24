2 People Injured After Car Catches Fire on I-93 in Braintree

Two people have been hospitalized following a fiery car crash early Friday morning that caused traffic delays on Interstate 93 in Braintree, Massachusetts.
State troopers responded around 3:20 a.m. to I-93 northbound right near Furnace Brook, where a van was fully engulfed in flames, forcing all northbound lanes to briefly shutdown.
Two people were taken to local hospitals, and one had potentially life-threatening injuries, state police said.
The Quincy Fire Department knocked down the fire, and the state police collision reconstruction and crime scene units responded to investigate on scene.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Travel lanes were gradually reopened, with the road being fully re-opened just before 5:30 a.m.
It was not immediately clear if more than one vehicle was involved, or what led to the crash. An investigation is ongoing.