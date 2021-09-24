Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

2 People Injured After Car Catches Fire on I-93 in Braintree

State police said one person has potentially life-threatening injuries.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people have been hospitalized following a fiery car crash early Friday morning that caused traffic delays on Interstate 93 in Braintree, Massachusetts.

State troopers responded around 3:20 a.m. to I-93 northbound right near Furnace Brook, where a van was fully engulfed in flames, forcing all northbound lanes to briefly shutdown.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Two people were taken to local hospitals, and one had potentially life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Kevin Karlson
This is an image from video taken by Kevin Karlson as he drove past the expressway crash Friday morning.

The Quincy Fire Department knocked down the fire, and the state police collision reconstruction and crime scene units responded to investigate on scene.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

COVID Q&A 12 mins ago

‘The Biggest Threat': COVID Variants Spread Among the Unvaccinated

Weather 3 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms Moving Across New England From West to East

Travel lanes were gradually reopened, with the road being fully re-opened just before 5:30 a.m.

It was not immediately clear if more than one vehicle was involved, or what led to the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettscar crashquincytraffic delaysi93 northbound
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us