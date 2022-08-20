Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

2 People Injured in Cambridge Shooting

Cambridge police are investigating Friday night's shooting in the area of Hoyt Field and Howard Street

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left at least two people injured in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cambridge police responded to the area of Hoyt Field and Howard Street around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a series of gunshots.

One victim suffered serious injuries, according to police. The other victim is believed to be in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Police did not provide any suspect information or say what they believe led up to the shooting.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300, or the department's anonymous hotline at 617-349-3370.

There's an active police presence in the area, and the investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsshootingCambridgeCambridge PoliceHoward Street
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us