2 People Injured in Jamaica Plain Stabbing: Police

Two people were stabbed Saturday in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, police said, and another two are in custody.

Boston police say two stabbing victims walked into the department's Washington Street station. They were taken to local hospitals, and there was no immediate update on their injuries.

Police have not identified the victims or the suspects, and they have not said if they are known to each other.

Yellow police tape was used to section off a large area on Woodside Avenue near Washington Street, with several evidence markers visible on the ground.

No other information was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.