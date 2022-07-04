Local

Randolph

2 People Injured in July Fourth Shooting in Randolph

Randolph police said there is no active threat to the community following the shooting in the area of Mojitos Country Club in Randolph

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Two people were shot near an entertainment venue on the Fourth of July in Randolph, Massachusetts, police announced.

Randolph police responded to the area of Mojitos Country Club for a report of a shooting around 8 p.m. Monday. Two people were injured in the shooting and taken to Boston hospitals, police said. There was no immediate update on their condition.

The immediate area surrounding 44 Mazzeo Drive has been closed to traffic, and police warned residents there would be a significant police presence while the investigation is ongoing.

There was no word on any possible suspect or arrests, but police said there is no threat to the community at this time.

Randolph police were assisted on scene by Massachusetts State Police, as well as officers from Braintree, Milton, Stoughton, Holbrook, Weymouth and Avon.

Mojitos Country Club is located right off the highway, across from the Showcase Cinemas in Randolph, and features multiple spaces for guests, including an outdoor pool. It was not immediately clear where the shooting happened in relation to the venue.

An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

