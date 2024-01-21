2 people killed in crash in Barrington, RI

Two people are dead after a car crashed into the woods Saturday morning in Barrington, Rhode Island.

Barrington police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that officers responded to the single-car crash on the Wampanoag Trail near the Barrington and East Providence town line around 8:13 a.m. and found a heavily-damaged car in the woods.

The driver, a man in his 30s, and passenger, a woman in her 20s, were both taken to Rhode Island Hospital where they were pronounced dead, WJAR reports.

Police are investigating the crash but say speed appears to be a factor. Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to WJAR.

“Our sincere condolences go out to their families and friends,” Barrington Police Chief Michael Correia told WJAR.

The victims' names have not been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.