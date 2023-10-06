2 people killed in crash in Gilford, NH

Two people were killed in a crash in Gilford, New Hampshire, on Thursday afternoon.

Gilford police said they were called to a report of a crash at the intersection of Route 11A and Gunstock Hill/Hoyt Road around 2:13 p.m. Thursday. They didn't say how many vehicles were involved, but said they transported multiple patients to Concord Hospital in Laconia, two of whom died of their injuries.

"The Gilford Police wishes to extend its deepest condolences to the families of those involved," Gilford Police Chief Kristian J. Kelley said in a statement. "It is a very sad day in Gilford."

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of family members.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The crash is being investigated by the Belknap Regional Accident Investigation Team, which consists of members of the Laconia and Gilford police departments. Laconia police, New Hampshire State Police, Gilford fire and Gilford Public Works all provided assistance at the scene.

No further details were released.