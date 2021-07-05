Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

2 People Killed in New Bedford Car Crash on 4th of July

A 38-year-old man and 35-year-old woman, from Newport News, Virginia, sustained fatal injuries in the car crash.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Two people were killed while driving in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on the Fourth of July, state police said.

State troopers responded around 7:45 p.m. Sunday to a single-car crash on Route 140 northbound and found two victims.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, and his passenger, a 35-year-old woman, both died from their injuries on scene. The pair, from Newport News, Virginia, has not been identified.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 14 mins ago

Juvenile Critically Injured in Somerville Shooting

New England 36 mins ago

Heat, Humidity and Storms Set to Return

According to police, the victims were traveling in a Mercury Milan in the left lane when the car exited the highway and struck a guardrail, before entering the median and hitting a tree, fatally injuring both the man and woman.

It's not known at this time why the car went off the road, police said. Speed is believed to be a factor in this crash.

The left travel lane was closed for approximately three hours following the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMassachusetts State Policecar crashNew Bedford
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us