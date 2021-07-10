2 Killed in Saugus House Fire

Two people are dead after a fire tore through a home in Saugus, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home on Richard Street shortly before 6a.m on Saturday. Fire crews from surrounding cities and towns including Melrose and Everett were also on scene to help knock down the blaze.

Neighbors say they heard a blast from the home shortly before seeing the home engulfed in flames.

"Like a match box just went straight up. Dry, dry fire. Very fast moving fire," said neighbor Michael O'Connell. “I had the ac on but heard the fire engines and opened up my window and realized the house was on fire.”

Firefighters say two people were trapped inside the home. One of the victims was found in the stairway between the first and second floor and died at the scene. The other was taken to a nearby hospital and later died.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.