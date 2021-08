Two people were reportedly injured in a gas explosion in Winthrop, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon.

The American Red Cross of Massachusetts said shortly after 12:30 p.m. that they were at the scene of a "natural gas explosion" on Irwin Street.

In addition to the two people who were hospitalized, the agency said at least 20 others have been displaced and are being taken to a local hotel while National Grid and rescue crews clear the building.

No further information was immediately available.