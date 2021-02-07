Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Taunton

2 People Seriously Injured in Taunton Double Stabbing

Taunton police do not believe this was a random incident

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Getty Images

Two people were seriously injured in a double stabbing Sunday morning in Taunton, Massachusetts, and a suspect is in custody, police said.

Officers responded around 11 a.m. to a reported stabbing on Cohannet Street, Police Chief Edward Walsh said in a statement.

Arriving officers found two adults with stab wounds. Both victims were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries that are considered serious, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

snow 1 hour ago

FIRST ALERT: Quick Burst of Heavy Snow Begins in Mass. How Much Will Fall?

coronavirus 1 hour ago

UMass Amherst Raises COVID Risk Level, Pauses Athletics Amid Continuing Surge in Cases

A suspect was taken into custody, but officials have not provided any information other than to say they do not believe this was a random incident.

The double stabbing remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

TauntonMassachusettsstabbingtaunton police department
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us