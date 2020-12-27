Local

South Boston

2 People Sought in Connection to South Boston Stabbing: Police

A man suffered serious injuries from a stabbing on Dec. 18

By Alec Greaney

Police are looking for help in finding to two people connected to a stabbing in South Boston on Dec. 18.

One person was stabbed near West Broadcast and F Street that Friday night, Boston police say. An officer on patrol found the victim around 10:45 p.m.

They were brought to the hospital with life-threating injuries, authorities said.

Boston police sought help in identifying two people in connection with a stabbing in South Boston on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

If anyone has information regarding the people pictured above, they are advised to contact District C-6 Detectives at 617-343-4742 or anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

