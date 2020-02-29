Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
double stabbing investigation

2 People Stabbed in Amesbury, Suspect in Custody

A woman has life-threatening injuries, while a man has serious but non-life threatening injuries, police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Two people were stabbed Saturday in Amesbury, Massachusetts, and a suspect is in custody, authorities say.

Amesbury police responded to the area of 23 Chestnut Street around 4:06 p.m. for a reported stabbing and discovered two victims.

A woman was airlifted to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries, while a man was taken to Portsmouth Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

february snow drought 1 hour ago

Lackluster Month of Snow Comes to an End

brady sighting 2 hours ago

Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, Jimmy Fallon Hang Out at Syracuse Game

Police say a suspect is in custody.

No information was immediately released on the victims or suspect.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This article tagged under:

double stabbing investigationMassachusettsAmesbury
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us