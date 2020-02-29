2 People Stabbed in Amesbury, Suspect in Custody

Two people were stabbed Saturday in Amesbury, Massachusetts, and a suspect is in custody, authorities say.

Amesbury police responded to the area of 23 Chestnut Street around 4:06 p.m. for a reported stabbing and discovered two victims.

A woman was airlifted to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries, while a man was taken to Portsmouth Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

No information was immediately released on the victims or suspect.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.