2 People Stabbed in Malden; Man in Custody

A fight took a violent turn Wednesday night when two people were stabbed in Malden, Massachusetts, police said.

Malden police responded to the 700 block of Eastern Avenue around 6:40 p.m. for what was reported as a fight. Upon further investigation, officers were alerted that the altercation ended in a double stabbing.

Two Malden men were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. They are expected to be okay.

A third Malden man, who police believe was involved in the stabbings, was arrested and is facing a charge of armed assault. Police have not released the suspect or victims' names.

An investigation is ongoing but it is not believed to be a random incident. There is no ongoing threat to the community, police said.