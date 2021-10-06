Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Malden Police

2 People Stabbed in Malden; Man in Custody

Two men suffered non-life threatening injuries in the Eastern Avenue stabbing, Malden police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fight took a violent turn Wednesday night when two people were stabbed in Malden, Massachusetts, police said.

Malden police responded to the 700 block of Eastern Avenue around 6:40 p.m. for what was reported as a fight. Upon further investigation, officers were alerted that the altercation ended in a double stabbing.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Two Malden men were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. They are expected to be okay.

A third Malden man, who police believe was involved in the stabbings, was arrested and is facing a charge of armed assault. Police have not released the suspect or victims' names.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Watertown 6 mins ago

Watertown Issues Halloween Pumpkin Warning Amid City's Rat Problem

Sudbury 2 hours ago

Mass. High School Moves Football Game, Limits Crowd After Fireworks Incident

An investigation is ongoing but it is not believed to be a random incident. There is no ongoing threat to the community, police said.

This article tagged under:

Malden PoliceMassachusettsMaldenmalden double stabbingmalden stabbing
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us