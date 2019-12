Two people suffered life-threatening injuries when the car they were in struck a pole on the Abington/Brockton line Sunday morning in Massachusetts.

Both were taken to area hospitals.

The Abington Fire Department responded to the single-vehicle crash around 10 a.m.

It's not clear what led to the crash, which remains under investigation.