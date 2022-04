Two people were taken to local hospitals after a hit-and-run crash Friday night in Brighton, Massachusetts, according to Boston EMS.

The crash happened at the intersection of Euston and Colborne streets in Brighton, police and first responders said.

Boston EMS did not know the condition of the victims.

Boston police are looking for the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

No other information was immediately available.