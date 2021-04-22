2 People Who Died in New Bedford Apartment Building Fire Are Identified

Authorities have identified the two people found dead in a fire that tore through apartment buildings in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Monday.

They are Tomas Gomez-Delacruz, 49, and Juan Macario-Mejia, 40, both from New Bedford, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

While the fire on Acushnet Avenue remains under investigation, authorities said, they don't suspect foul play.

A firefighter was hurt battling the blaze and 40 people were displaced, New Bedford acting fire Chief Scott Kruger said Monday.

The fire broke out about 5:30 a.m. Monday. Heavy flames burned a variety store and a bakery before spreading into two apartment buildings, Kruger said.

"Both of them caught on fire at about the same time," Kruger said. "They were mirroring each other as far as fire was doing the same thing in both buildings, so early on, it presented a challenge. We needed more manpower."