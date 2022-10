One firefighter was injured during a fire in Milford, Massachusetts on Friday Night.

Authorities say a two alarm fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Whitney St.

The firefighter had non life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to Milford Fire.

Two cats were killed and one was injured in the fire, according to local authorities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.