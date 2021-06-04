2 Police Officers Shot in Braintree, Suspect in Custody: LIVE COVERAGE

Two police officers were shot while looking for a suspect on the Braintree-Weymouth line in Massachusetts Friday.

Both officers were taken to South Shore Hospital from the scene at McCusker Drive near Commercial Street.

A suspect is in custody, according to the Braintree Police Department.

One officer walked into the ambulance with what appeared to be an arm injury, the other was taken on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

The officers were looking for a suspect in connection with a crime in Braintree in a wooded area behind the Braintree Village Apartments complex.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting or what condition the officers were in.

NBC10 Boston photographer Al Castillo was at the scene as the search unfolded and the gunfire -- dozens of gunshots -- broke out.

He said he saw a small police presence when he arrived to the scene. The search focused on train tracks, then the gunshots rang out: "It sounded like 50 rounds, minimum."

A man who lives nearby said he heard what he initially thought were fireworks, then police yelling at a man to surrender.

“I looked out the door and saw these cop cars pulling up,” said Robert Cooke. “I could hear them yelling. It all happened on the other side of the river behind my house. ... I could hear cops yelling at somebody, ‘Get down on the ground! Get down on the ground!’ and he’s yelling, ‘What did I do?’”

He said that part of Braintree is normally quiet: “You see police go by every now and then – never anything too severe.”

A heavy police presence and ambulances were seen in the area as the investigation unfolded.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.