2 Seriously Hurt in Stabbing at Boston's South Station

The victims, a man and a woman from Boston, both 38, were taken to a local hospital for treatment, MBTA Transit Police said

By Asher Klein

Two people were stabbed and seriously hurt on a Red Line platform at Boston's South Station early Tuesday morning, police said, announcing the arrest of a man seen holding a knife.

MBTA Transit Police officers were alerted to the stabbing when they heard screams coming from the platform about midnight, police said. When they arrived, they found two people bleeding and a man with a knife facing them in what was described as a fighting stance.

He was identified as Conroy Byfield, a 45-year-old from Mattapan, who complied with the officers' commands to drop his knife and move away from the wounded pair, police said. He was arrested.

The victims, a man and a woman from Boston, both 38, were taken to a local hospital for treatment. They are expected to survive, police said.

Investigators believe the stabbing stemmed from an argument that turned physical.

It wasn't immediately clear if Byfield had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

