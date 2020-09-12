Rowley

2 Seriously Injured in Crash on Route 1 in Rowley

A 61-year-old woman and 71-year-old man were hospitalized following the crash

By Jake Levin

Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash involving two cars and a motorcycle in Rowley, Massachusetts, on Friday.

A 61-year-old woman and her passenger, a 71-year-old man, both of Topsfield, were transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport and later Lahey Hospital in Burlington with serious injuries following the crash near Route 1 northbound and Glen Street in Rowley. Their conditions were not known when Rowley police gave details about the incident.

The couple was driving a Toyota, which struck a Kia that had failed to yield when attempting to turn left off of Route 1 and on to Glen Street, according to police. The driver of the Kia, a 52-year-old man from West Newbury, did not report any injuries.

A Harley-Davidson, driven by a 66-year-old man and accompanied by a 59-year-old woman, was also involved in the collision. Neither passenger on the motorcycle reported injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Alcohol and drugs aren't suspected to be factors in the crash, according to police. The driver will likely be cited for violations, they said.

