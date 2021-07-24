Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Saugus

2 Seriously Injured in Fiery Saugus Truck Crash

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC 7

Two people are seriously injured following an early morning fiery rollover crash in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

The two people were riding in a box truck on Route 1 southbound north of Main Street shortly after 5a.m. when their truck rolled over in the CVS parking lot. The crash caused a major fuel spill in the parking lot and the truck caught fire.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Firefighters pulled the two people out of the truck. They were taken to Mass General Hospital with serious injuries.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

311 17 hours ago

A 311 Deep Dive: What Are Bostonians Complaining About?

Tokyo Olympics Jul 6

Tokyo Games Begin! Sign Up for NBC10 Boston's Olympics Newsletter

Fire crews also remain on scene to clean up the fuel spill.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Saugus
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us