2 Seriously Injured in Fiery Saugus Truck Crash

Two people are seriously injured following an early morning fiery rollover crash in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

The two people were riding in a box truck on Route 1 southbound north of Main Street shortly after 5a.m. when their truck rolled over in the CVS parking lot. The crash caused a major fuel spill in the parking lot and the truck caught fire.

Firefighters pulled the two people out of the truck. They were taken to Mass General Hospital with serious injuries.

Fire crews also remain on scene to clean up the fuel spill.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.