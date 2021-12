Two people were seriously injured when a car struck several trees in Swampscott, Massachusetts, overnight.

The accident was reported around 2 a.m. on Paradise Road.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Fire officials said a car hit several trees. The Jaws of Life had to be used to get the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver and one passenger were seriously injured and were taken to Salem Hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not known.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.